UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Position Trimmed by TriaGen Wealth Management LLC

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,727 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.3% of TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $577.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $560.43.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $27.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $529.75. 5,742,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,900,889. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $493.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $494.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $383.12 and a 12 month high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,936,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,215,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,936,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III purchased 89 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $504.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,884.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,678,138.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 6,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,752 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.