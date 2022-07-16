Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,050,000 shares, an increase of 102.0% from the June 15th total of 3,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on UNVR shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Univar Solutions from $37.50 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com cut Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Univar Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Univar Solutions from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Univar Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

Univar Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of UNVR stock opened at $23.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.65 and a 200-day moving average of $29.02. Univar Solutions has a one year low of $21.56 and a one year high of $34.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Univar Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Univar Solutions will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Jukes sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,980,192. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO David Jukes sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,980,192. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 5,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.25 per share, for a total transaction of $136,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,088 shares in the company, valued at $4,089,898. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 10,414 shares of company stock worth $299,307 and have sold 147,031 shares worth $4,704,992. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Univar Solutions

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Univar Solutions by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Univar Solutions by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 451,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,796,000 after acquiring an additional 10,097 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Univar Solutions by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,741,000. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

Further Reading

