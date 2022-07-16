Unslashed Finance (USF) Trading Up 12.4% This Week

Unslashed Finance (USF) traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. During the last seven days, Unslashed Finance has traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. Unslashed Finance has a total market cap of $1.29 million and $67.00 worth of Unslashed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unslashed Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0610 or 0.00000288 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004717 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00048861 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001656 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00022059 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001797 BTC.
Unslashed Finance Coin Profile
Unslashed Finance’s total supply is 86,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,098,294 coins. Unslashed Finance’s official Twitter account is @UnslashedF.
Unslashed Finance Coin Trading
