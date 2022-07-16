Unslashed Finance (USF) Trading Up 12.4% This Week

Unslashed Finance (USF) traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. During the last seven days, Unslashed Finance has traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. Unslashed Finance has a total market cap of $1.29 million and $67.00 worth of Unslashed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unslashed Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0610 or 0.00000288 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Unslashed Finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004717 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00048861 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00022059 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Unslashed Finance Coin Profile

Unslashed Finance’s total supply is 86,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,098,294 coins. Unslashed Finance’s official Twitter account is @UnslashedF.

Unslashed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unslashed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unslashed Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unslashed Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unslashed Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unslashed Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.