Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Price Target Cut to $14.25 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $14.25 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Urban Edge Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.31.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Urban Edge Properties Price Performance

Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $14.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.96. Urban Edge Properties has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $19.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Urban Edge Properties Dividend Announcement

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.20). Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $99.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.01%.

Institutional Trading of Urban Edge Properties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Urban Edge Properties

(Get Rating)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.