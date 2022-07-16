USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.05-$1.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $265.00 million-$265.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $272.77 million. USANA Health Sciences also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.85-$4.45 EPS.

USANA Health Sciences Stock Performance

NYSE:USNA opened at $66.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.77. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.77. USANA Health Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $63.49 and a fifty-two week high of $103.95.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $272.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.80 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 9.41%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on USANA Health Sciences from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered USANA Health Sciences from a hold rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.67.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider Brent Neidig sold 1,400 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $99,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,727.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USANA Health Sciences

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USNA. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

About USANA Health Sciences

(Get Rating)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.