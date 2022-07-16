USDJ Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges (USDJ)

USDJ (USDJ) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 16th. In the last week, USDJ has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. USDJ has a market capitalization of $14.88 million and approximately $3.41 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDJ coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004731 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

USDJ alerts:

USDJ Profile

USDJ was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official website is just.network. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST.

USDJ Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “



