Utrust (UTK) Price Down 1.3% This Week

Utrust (UTK) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One Utrust coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000619 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Utrust has a total market cap of $61.61 million and approximately $5.55 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Utrust has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Utrust Profile

UTK is a coin. It was first traded on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,000,000 coins. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Utrust is utrust.com. Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust.

Buying and Selling Utrust

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

