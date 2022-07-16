Validity Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.58 Million (VAL)

Validity (VAL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 16th. One Validity coin can currently be bought for $1.64 or 0.00007789 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Validity has traded down 11.8% against the dollar. Validity has a market capitalization of $7.58 million and approximately $195,380.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Validity alerts:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000103 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

About Validity

Validity (CRYPTO:VAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,622,258 coins and its circulating supply is 4,610,562 coins. Validity’s official website is validitytech.com. Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org.

Buying and Selling Validity

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Validity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Validity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Validity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.