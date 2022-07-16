Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Holdings Trimmed by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $145.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.16. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $137.50 and a 12 month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

