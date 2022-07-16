Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $178.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.03. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $166.75 and a 12 month high of $265.87.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

