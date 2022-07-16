VAULT Price Tops $0.25 on Exchanges (VAULT)

VAULT (VAULT) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. In the last seven days, VAULT has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. One VAULT coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00001157 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VAULT has a total market cap of $148,633.56 and approximately $1.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004722 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00049207 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00021725 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001818 BTC.

About VAULT

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 606,666 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VAULT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VAULT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VAULT using one of the exchanges listed above.

