Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Price Target Cut to $52.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

VTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Ventas from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Ventas in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $59.00 price objective on Ventas in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Ventas from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $61.57.

Ventas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $50.74 on Friday. Ventas has a 1-year low of $45.44 and a 1-year high of $64.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.07 and its 200-day moving average is $54.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.15.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 461.55%.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $981,882.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 767,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,335,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventas

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in Ventas by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 425,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,746,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Ventas by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Ventas by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Ventas by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,143,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,464,000 after purchasing an additional 293,750 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Ventas by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,907,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,477,000 after buying an additional 218,237 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

