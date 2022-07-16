Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Price Target Lowered to $33.00 at Piper Sandler

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Victory Capital from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Victory Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Victory Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Victory Capital from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.38.

NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $23.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.10. Victory Capital has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $43.09.

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $230.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.87 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 38.45%. On average, analysts expect that Victory Capital will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.04%.

In related news, Director James B. Hawkes acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.51 per share, with a total value of $490,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Victory Capital by 335.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. purchased a new position in Victory Capital in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Victory Capital in the first quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 50.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

