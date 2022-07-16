Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 390,000 shares, a decrease of 77.2% from the June 15th total of 1,710,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 223,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viemed Healthcare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Viemed Healthcare by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,240,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,158,000 after purchasing an additional 26,045 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 2,006,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,994,000 after acquiring an additional 191,399 shares during the period. Forager Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,833,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,311,000 after acquiring an additional 22,148 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 616,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 169,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Viemed Healthcare Stock Up 2.1 %

VMD opened at $7.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $285.80 million, a PE ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.37. Viemed Healthcare has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $7.25.

About Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare ( NASDAQ:VMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Viemed Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $32.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.90 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Viemed Healthcare will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment (DME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.

