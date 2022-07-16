Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stake Boosted by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,648 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Walmart by 57.0% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 22,870 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,307 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 25.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 10.4% in the first quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 10,611 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 81,764 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Walmart by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT opened at $129.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.62 and its 200 day moving average is $138.54. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.74.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072 over the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.