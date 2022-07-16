Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAYN) Declares Dividend of $0.23

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAYN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, July 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th.

Wayne Savings Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WAYN opened at $26.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Wayne Savings Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.93 million, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.51.

Get Wayne Savings Bancshares alerts:

Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAYN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.82 million for the quarter. Wayne Savings Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 30.67%.

About Wayne Savings Bancshares

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Wayne Savings Community Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and term certificate accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wayne Savings Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayne Savings Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.