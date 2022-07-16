Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) Declares Dividend of $0.32

Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, July 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Monday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Weis Markets’s previous dividend of $0.31.

Weis Markets has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Weis Markets Price Performance

WMK opened at $78.54 on Friday. Weis Markets has a 1-year low of $51.27 and a 1-year high of $86.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Weis Markets ( NYSE:WMK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Weis Markets from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weis Markets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,737,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,096,000 after purchasing an additional 27,685 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,875,000 after purchasing an additional 28,457 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,229,000 after purchasing an additional 31,699 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 47,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 12,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Weis Markets Company Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

