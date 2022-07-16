Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT)

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CLVT. TheStreet raised shares of Clarivate from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Clarivate from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.29.

CLVT opened at $13.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Clarivate has a twelve month low of $11.71 and a twelve month high of $26.73. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $662.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clarivate will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $712,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 838,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,952,714.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLVT. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clarivate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Clarivate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Clarivate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clarivate by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

