Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target to $38.00

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PENN. Jefferies Financial Group raised Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. JMP Securities began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Penn National Gaming from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Penn National Gaming from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penn National Gaming presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

Penn National Gaming Price Performance

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $31.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.24. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 2.27. Penn National Gaming has a 52-week low of $26.46 and a 52-week high of $86.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 10.91%. Penn National Gaming’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 45,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 75,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Penn National Gaming

(Get Rating)

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

