Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.84-$0.87 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Welltower also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.84-0.87 EPS.
Several research firms recently issued reports on WELL. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Welltower from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Welltower from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Welltower from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $96.81.
Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $81.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.35 and a 200-day moving average of $87.41. The firm has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.97. Welltower has a twelve month low of $76.56 and a twelve month high of $99.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 325.34%.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the first quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1,731.6% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 21.5% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
