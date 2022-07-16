Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Short Interest Up 116.9% in June

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, an increase of 116.9% from the June 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.64. 28,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,302. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.89. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $14.84.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.

About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 74,282 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 16,171 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $638,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,417 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 71,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 17,667 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 22,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

