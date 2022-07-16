Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WDC. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Western Digital from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Western Digital from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Western Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Digital presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.59.

Western Digital stock opened at $47.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.40. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.50. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $41.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.99.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 4,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $300,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,297. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 155,574 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $10,145,000 after purchasing an additional 16,194 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,942 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 29,472 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital in the first quarter worth approximately $4,651,000. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

