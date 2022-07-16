Wing Finance Achieves Market Cap of $14.59 Million (WING)

Wing Finance (WING) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. Wing Finance has a total market capitalization of $14.59 million and approximately $3.60 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wing Finance has traded down 21.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Wing Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.45 or 0.00026404 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004847 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00051579 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00022947 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Wing Finance Profile

Wing Finance’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,427,419 coins and its circulating supply is 2,678,204 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wing Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wing Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

