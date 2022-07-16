Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target Cut to $77.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on WIX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler lowered Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Wix.com from $145.00 to $105.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Wix.com from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wix.com presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.94.

Wix.com stock opened at $61.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 1.45. Wix.com has a fifty-two week low of $53.12 and a fifty-two week high of $309.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.56.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $341.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.47 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 136.41% and a negative net margin of 21.70%. Wix.com’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.36) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Wix.com will post -5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,531,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $473,369,000 after purchasing an additional 517,884 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 15.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,784,926 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $395,373,000 after buying an additional 519,988 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 3.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,034,815 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $317,017,000 after buying an additional 98,462 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 5.4% in the first quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 1,566,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $163,589,000 after buying an additional 80,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 314.8% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,242,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $129,817,000 after buying an additional 943,121 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

