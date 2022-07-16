Xcel Wealth Management LLC Sells 240 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Linde by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,474,000 after buying an additional 15,786 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in Linde by 453.5% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 20,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after buying an additional 17,147 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at $390,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Linde by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,041,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth about $313,000. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

NYSE:LIN opened at $276.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $302.36 and its 200 day moving average is $308.95. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $265.12 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $352.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other Linde news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

