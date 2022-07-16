YAM V3 Tops One Day Trading Volume of $333,097.00 (YAM)

YAM V3 (YAM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. YAM V3 has a market capitalization of $1.67 million and approximately $333,097.00 worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YAM V3 coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000576 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, YAM V3 has traded 12.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

YAM V3 Profile

YAM V3 (YAM) is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 14,679,582 coins and its circulating supply is 14,087,227 coins. The official website for YAM V3 is yam.finance. YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance. The official message board for YAM V3 is medium.com/@yamfinance.

YAM V3 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YAM V3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YAM V3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

