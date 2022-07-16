Yield Guild Games Price Tops $0.64 (YGG)

Yield Guild Games (YGG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 16th. In the last week, Yield Guild Games has traded down 13.6% against the dollar. One Yield Guild Games coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00003028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Yield Guild Games has a market cap of $74.32 million and $7.54 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004699 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00048847 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001660 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00021446 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001771 BTC.
Yield Guild Games Coin Profile
Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 115,369,942 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Yield Guild Games Coin Trading
