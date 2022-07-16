Yield Guild Games Price Tops $0.64 (YGG)

Yield Guild Games (YGG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 16th. In the last week, Yield Guild Games has traded down 13.6% against the dollar. One Yield Guild Games coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00003028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Yield Guild Games has a market cap of $74.32 million and $7.54 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Yield Guild Games alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004699 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00048847 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00021446 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Yield Guild Games Coin Profile

Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 115,369,942 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Yield Guild Games Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Guild Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Guild Games should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Yield Guild Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Yield Guild Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yield Guild Games and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.