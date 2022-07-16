ZClassic (ZCL) Hits Market Cap of $299,210.76

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. ZClassic has a market cap of $299,210.76 and approximately $8.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0322 or 0.00000152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZClassic has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.07 or 0.00297569 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00081572 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00080318 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004192 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000083 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

