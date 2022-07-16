ZUSD Price Down 0.2% Over Last Week (ZUSD)

ZUSD (ZUSD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Over the last seven days, ZUSD has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. ZUSD has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and $2,484.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZUSD coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004715 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ZUSD Coin Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 2,122,424 coins and its circulating supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust.

Buying and Selling ZUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

