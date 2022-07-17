15,581 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Acquired by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,581 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,423,132,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 212.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,652,195 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,124,107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206,885 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,956,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,871,748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177,219 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,708.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,666,565 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $535,268,000 after buying an additional 3,463,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 314.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,436,306 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $503,210,000 after buying an additional 3,366,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,896,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 524,370 shares in the company, valued at $52,437,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,660 shares of company stock valued at $7,462,511. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD stock opened at $81.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $131.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.77. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $71.60 and a one year high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.79.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

