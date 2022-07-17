16,563 Shares in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP) Bought by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 16,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.
Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of BATS DIHP opened at $21.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.18.
