252,827 Shares in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Purchased by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 252,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,296,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pacira BioSciences by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth about $38,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth about $69,000.

PCRX opened at $55.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.05 and a 52-week high of $82.16.

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $157.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.08 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 9,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total value of $673,442.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,195.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 9,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total value of $673,442.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,195.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Roy Winston sold 17,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total transaction of $1,077,148.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,472.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,650 shares of company stock valued at $4,762,854. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PCRX. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.86.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

