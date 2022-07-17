2crazyNFT Hits One Day Trading Volume of $243,780.00 (2CRZ)

2crazyNFT (2CRZ) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. 2crazyNFT has a total market cap of $344,765.61 and approximately $243,780.00 worth of 2crazyNFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 2crazyNFT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, 2crazyNFT has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004723 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00035217 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001649 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00022039 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001925 BTC.
About 2crazyNFT
2crazyNFT’s total supply is 497,620,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,470,569 coins. 2crazyNFT’s official Twitter account is @2crazylive.
2crazyNFT Coin Trading
