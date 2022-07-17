491,285 Shares in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (NYSEARCA:PPI) Purchased by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (NYSEARCA:PPI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 491,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,025,000. AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Latitude Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Latitude Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.55% of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF Stock Up 1.5 %
NYSEARCA:PPI opened at $22.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.67 and a 200 day moving average of $26.64. AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF has a 1-year low of $21.83 and a 1-year high of $29.98.
