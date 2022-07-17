5,488 Shares in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Acquired by Gladius Capital Management LP

Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,302,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Vision Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,662,000. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,833,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 10,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.27 per share, for a total transaction of $495,089.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 94,915 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,717.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Franklin Myers bought 10,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.27 per share, with a total value of $495,089.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 94,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,717.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas G. Creery sold 10,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,296.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,966 shares of company stock worth $5,225,642. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of HF Sinclair to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $47.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.13.

Shares of NYSE:DINO opened at $44.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52 week low of $27.17 and a 52 week high of $58.50.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 7.42%. HF Sinclair’s revenue was up 112.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

