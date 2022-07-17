8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) 1-Day Volume Tops $188,237.00

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market cap of $328,567.10 and $188,237.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 8X8 PROTOCOL alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000323 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000202 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002394 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Profile

EXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.