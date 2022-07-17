abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Cut to Hold at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of abrdn from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of abrdn from GBX 235 ($2.79) to GBX 210 ($2.50) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of abrdn from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of abrdn from GBX 271 ($3.22) to GBX 225 ($2.68) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of abrdn from GBX 187 ($2.22) to GBX 180 ($2.14) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $215.00.

abrdn Price Performance

Shares of SLFPF stock opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.11 and its 200 day moving average is $2.63. abrdn has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $4.90.

abrdn Company Profile

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

