adbank (ADB) Price Up 9.1% Over Last Week

adbank (ADB) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One adbank coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. adbank has a total market capitalization of $233,995.04 and approximately $85,763.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, adbank has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About adbank

adbank is a coin. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 897,164,573 coins. adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for adbank is adbank.network. The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank. adbank’s official message board is medium.com/adbank-blog.

Buying and Selling adbank

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

