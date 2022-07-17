Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,841 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $2,378,829,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $3,260,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,279,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,093 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $445,585,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,086,911,000 after acquiring an additional 643,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $379.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $338.00 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $391.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $440.46. The company has a market cap of $177.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $591.00 to $362.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total value of $1,111,587.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,450,995.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total transaction of $1,111,587.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,450,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

