Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Short Interest Update

Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 57.6% from the June 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Adriatic Metals Price Performance

Shares of ADMLF opened at $1.15 on Friday. Adriatic Metals has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $2.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.67.

About Adriatic Metals

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals. It explores for zinc, lead, barite, gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's flagship project is the Vares Silver Project located in the Bosnia and Herzegovina. It also operates Raska Project in Serbia.

