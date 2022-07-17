Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Price Target Cut to $55.00

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Lease in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Air Lease in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.67.

Shares of NYSE:AL opened at $33.68 on Wednesday. Air Lease has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $50.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.95 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. Air Lease had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $596.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Air Lease’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Lease will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently -54.81%.

In other Air Lease news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.60 per share, with a total value of $106,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,204,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,882,264.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Air Lease in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Air Lease by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 855,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,819,000 after acquiring an additional 150,504 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Air Lease by 4,114.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 28,716 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Air Lease by 11.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Air Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 86.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

