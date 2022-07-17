Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Receives $126.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.68, for a total transaction of $488,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 19,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,738. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $1,190,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,573 shares in the company, valued at $3,101,601.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.68, for a total value of $488,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 19,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,738. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 866.7% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 33.3% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $88.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.91. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.65. Akamai Technologies has a 12 month low of $85.90 and a 12 month high of $123.25.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $903.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.89 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

