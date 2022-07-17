Alchemy Pay Price Down 0.4% Over Last Week (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. In the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $58.08 million and approximately $24.92 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be bought for about $0.0123 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.84 or 0.00285638 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00083760 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00078570 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004192 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,710,928,000 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS.

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

