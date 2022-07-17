Alien Worlds Price Up 0.3% Over Last Week (TLM)

Alien Worlds (TLM) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. Over the last week, Alien Worlds has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. Alien Worlds has a market cap of $70.93 million and approximately $32.10 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alien Worlds coin can currently be bought for $0.0272 or 0.00000128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004715 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00034713 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001641 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00022277 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001855 BTC.
About Alien Worlds
Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,617,135,616 coins and its circulating supply is 2,611,487,653 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds.
Buying and Selling Alien Worlds
