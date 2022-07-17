All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,763 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $215,000.

Shares of NYSE RNP opened at $22.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.02 and a 200 day moving average of $24.46. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $29.46.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.136 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

