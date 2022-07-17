All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 1,677 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,335 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

AT&T Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE T opened at $20.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $147.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $21.61.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.84%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

