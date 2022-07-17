All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Has $783,000 Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 103.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,310 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,583 shares during the quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 35.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 30,818 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 8,055 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 896.0% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 6,514 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 10.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 270,145 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,568,000 after buying an additional 25,143 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 194.8% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 7,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

F has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ford Motor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays downgraded Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ford Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.22.

In other news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $214,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,947,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,792,839.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,947,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,792,839.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $11.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.05. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

