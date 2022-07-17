All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $382,000 in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,042,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,461,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,814,000 after buying an additional 1,910,807 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1,477.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,066,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,919,000 after purchasing an additional 999,221 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,493,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,805,000 after purchasing an additional 863,190 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,188,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,529,000 after purchasing an additional 811,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $95.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.22 and a 1 year high of $104.81.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.66%.

In other news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $545,525.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,182.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Electric Power news, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $188,393.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,172.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $545,525.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,182.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,296 shares of company stock worth $2,140,463 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.98.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

