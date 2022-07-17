Alliance Fan Token 24-Hour Volume Reaches $25,107.00 (ALL)

Alliance Fan Token (ALL) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Alliance Fan Token has a market capitalization of $202,033.63 and $25,107.00 worth of Alliance Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Alliance Fan Token has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Alliance Fan Token coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000965 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004783 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00040671 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001693 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00022803 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001918 BTC.
About Alliance Fan Token
Alliance Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,165 coins.
Alliance Fan Token Coin Trading
