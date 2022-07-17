Alliance Fan Token Price Up 10.1% Over Last Week (ALL)

Alliance Fan Token (ALL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. One Alliance Fan Token coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000964 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alliance Fan Token has a market capitalization of $205,962.73 and approximately $25,763.00 worth of Alliance Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Alliance Fan Token has traded up 10.1% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004685 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00032794 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001644 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00021816 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001923 BTC.
Alliance Fan Token Coin Profile
Alliance Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,165 coins.
Buying and Selling Alliance Fan Token
Receive News & Updates for Alliance Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alliance Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.